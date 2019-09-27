Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
William Kenneth "Kenny" Clowers Obituary
William Kenneth "Kenny" Clowers

Loudon - William Kenneth "Kenny" Clowers, age 80, of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was a member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. He worked at Monterey Mushroom and Maremont before his retirement. Kenny was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Chrisman; his parents, Gordon and Mable Clowers; a sister, Evelyn Dunsmore; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. E. H. and Marie Brock; and family dog, Tiny. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Brock Clowers; daughters, Missy Clowers, Kendra Duncan and husband, Mike; and son, Donnie Clowers; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren, all of Loudon; his sisters, Dorothy Maples, Sandra Littleton, of Lenoir City and Alma Ward and husband, Calloway, of Vonore; brother-in-law, Rex Dunsmore, of Sweetwater. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Roy, Jan and Bethany of Caris Hospice. The funeral service will be at 7pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home, with Rev. Daniel Fortman officiating. Graveside service will be 2pm Sunday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5pm -7pm Saturday, prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and cremations is honored to serve Mr. Clower's family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
