William (Bob) Knight
William (Bob) Knight

Knoxville - William Robert Knight (Bob), age 69, passed away at home in his chair on October 14, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Knight; brother, Kenny Knight; sister, Dolly Loveday; and grandparents, Kaney and Eula Eblem, J.D. and Robbie Knight.

Survived by his wife of 25 years, Vera Knight; mother, Frances Hutson; brother, Eddie Knight (Nancy); sisters, Ann McCullough and Robin Woods; step children, Karl Yank, and Katrina Wyatt; as well as several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. In lieu of services "If you knew Bob, you know what to do."

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Knight family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
