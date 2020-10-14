William (Bob) Knight
Knoxville - William Robert Knight (Bob), age 69, passed away at home in his chair on October 14, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Knight; brother, Kenny Knight; sister, Dolly Loveday; and grandparents, Kaney and Eula Eblem, J.D. and Robbie Knight.
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Vera Knight; mother, Frances Hutson; brother, Eddie Knight (Nancy); sisters, Ann McCullough and Robin Woods; step children, Karl Yank, and Katrina Wyatt; as well as several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held. In lieu of services "If you knew Bob, you know what to do."
