William L. Bright
Loudon, TN
William L. Bright, Jr., age 90 of Loudon, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church. Jr. worked in the area at several hosiery mills and retired from WalMart. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.L.(Doke) and Julie Giles Bright; sisters, Mary Mills, Ruth Caldwell, Pauline Watts and Laura Watts; brothers, John, Jake, Olo, Erskin, Virgil (Cotton) and J.D. Bright. William is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bettye Loope Bright; his children, Steve Bright and wife, Pat and Michael Bright and wife, Mary; three grandchildren, Chris (Leigh Ann) Bright, Whitney (Josh) Watson and Megan Bright; four great grandchildren, Tommy Bright, Maddy (Jordan) Baldwin, Jabe Watson and Kate Watson; a great, great grandchild on the way; and sister-in-law Kathleen Bright. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 7p.m. at Loudon Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. Rev. Jimmy Riner and Rev. Adam Cook will be officiating. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Corinth Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Bright family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019