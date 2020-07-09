William L. "Billy" Good
Knoxville - Good, William L. "Billy" 67 of Knoxville, TN, our gentle giant, went to his Heavenly Home to be with his parents Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a 1970 graduate of Bearden High School and attended UT. Billy was a proud US Army Veteran and faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Helen Good. Billy is survived by sisters, Jeannie (Jim) Reed, Kim Mitchell; nephews, Jimmy (Karon) Reed, Josh Reed, Roddy (Tessa) Mitchell; niece, Macy (Jack) Cranston; several great nieces and nephews; too many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins to list. Family will receive friends Sunday July 12th from 5-7pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Monday, July 13th at 1pm at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Pastor Amy Ley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church 544 North Broadway Knoxville, TN 37917.
