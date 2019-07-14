|
William L. (Bill) Knight
Knoxville - Knight, William L. (Bill) age 80, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019. Bill worked in vinyl siding and windows for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bennie, son Jamey, brother Sam Knight, sisters: Laura Tillie, Lear Tillery, and Ella Mae Painter. Bill is survived by his nephew Ott Knight, nieces: Carolyn Poynter and Ella Giffin (David); and devoted friend Kenneth Johnson. Graveside service with full military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019