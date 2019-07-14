Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard
Resources
More Obituaries for William Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. (Bill) Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. (Bill) Knight Obituary
William L. (Bill) Knight

Knoxville - Knight, William L. (Bill) age 80, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019. Bill worked in vinyl siding and windows for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bennie, son Jamey, brother Sam Knight, sisters: Laura Tillie, Lear Tillery, and Ella Mae Painter. Bill is survived by his nephew Ott Knight, nieces: Carolyn Poynter and Ella Giffin (David); and devoted friend Kenneth Johnson. Graveside service with full military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now