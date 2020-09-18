William L. (Dub) Lindsay
Powell - William L. (Dub) Lindsay, age 87 of Powell, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday Morning, September 17, 2020. He was a longtime member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church and most recently of The Upper Room Baptist Church. His favorite song was "I'll Fly Away"! Dub attended Rule High School and was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from the State of Tennessee after 30 years of service. He had a passion for car sales and continued to serve the community working at his family car business until shortly before his passing. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan - specifically a Dale Earnhardt fan. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Goldie Lindsay and the mother of his children, Beulah Lindsay. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Finger (Charlie); his son Les Lindsay (Pattie); grandchildren, Brennan Finger (Kayla), Bailey Day (Jake), and Taylor Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Declan. He is also survived by his sisters, Etta Fowler and Debbie Sewell (Dennis) as well as nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Killion, longtime neighbors and friends. There will be no services at this time. Any donations in his memory can be made to The Upper Room Baptist Church at 800 W. Woodland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.