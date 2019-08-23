|
William L. Morgan
Loudon - William "Bill" Lawrence Morgan, 83, died unexpectedly on August 20, 2019. He will be remembered as a beloved family man and teacher of the gospel. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mozelle, his daughter Sue Ann and Scott Mills, his 5 loving grandchildren, 3 adorable great grandchildren, and his sisters Ellayne Knopf and Janece Case, who will all miss him dearly.
Though Bill could boast great achievement with Safeway Inc, he would prefer to be remembered for his devotion to Christ and for his roles as husband, brother, father, and Gramps. Bill's life is a beautiful expression of the gospel- he was sacrificial and generous in his love so that many would come to know the good news of Jesus. His 25 years of retirement were largely spent teaching the Bible at Maryville Church of Christ and working with World English Institute to plant churches in Albania. That is, when he wasn't loving on his family. Bill will be remembered around the world as a man of contagious integrity and thoughtful devotion.
Services will be held at Smith Funeral home in Maryville, TN on Saturday August 24. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at 4:30pm with a memorial service at 5:30pm at Smith West Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to World English Institute. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019