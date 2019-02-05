|
William L. "Perk" Cooper, Jr.
Clinton, TN
William L. "Perk" Cooper, Jr., Colonel, USAF Retired passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 90.
He was born in Balkan, KY on July 18, 1928. Colonel Cooper graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, and earned a B.S. Degree in Biology/Chemistry at Carson-Newman College, a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Texas Tech University, and a Master of Science Degree at the University of Tennessee. He also graduated from the United States Air Force Pilot Training School, the Squadron Officers School, the Command and Staff College, and the Air War College. In addition, he graduated from the Advanced Fighter Weapons School, Physiology School, Senior Cryptographic School, and Logistic School.
He spent twenty-eight years in the Air Force, flew more than 500 combat sorties in Korea and Vietnam Conflicts. He was a project engineer and flew newly developed conventional weapons systems, and completed a tour with the Defense Intelligence Agency as Operations Officer of the Defense Special Missile and Astronautics Center with the National Security Agency. He retired from active duty February 1979 with over 6000 flying hours. Decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 16 Oak Leaf Clusters and numerous other medals and ribbons.
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as an Engineer at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory from which he retired in 1990.
He was a life member of the Air Force Assn., VFW, Military Officers Assn., and National Assn. of Uniformed Services. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Clinton, since 1939.
Preceded in death by parents, William L. and Kathryn Cooper, and wife, Rachel S. Cooper.
Survivors: Sons, William L. Cooper, III and wife Nancy Tabor of Knoxville, Tim Charles Cooper and wife Denise of Memphis; daughters, Anne Edith Cooper Lovain of Knoxville, Amy Katheryn Cooper of Chicago; and six grandchildren, Rachel K. Lawson and husband Tyler of Powell, Kristofer Cooper, Abby Cooper and Caroline A. Lovain of Knoxville, Kathryn Cooper and Sarah Cooper of Memphis; great grandson, Cooper C. Lawson of Powell; niece, Jane Taylor of Dalton, GA.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:15 am for a service at 9:30 am in the Rotunda of the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on Lyons View Pike. Rev. Dean Taylor will be officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the s Project.https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019