William L. (Bill) Smith
Knoxville, TN
Smith, William L. (Bill) - aged 75, peacefully crossed the river on April 24, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda; daughter Tracy (Tim) Chain; grandchildren Charles Stansberry, Will Stansberry, Sara Chain, and Daniel Chain; brother Morris (Jean) Smith; sisters-in-law Betty Choate and Linda Reynolds; brothers-in-law Richard (Kay) Farmer and Karl (Sandy) Farmer; and many well loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was a proud U.S. Navy submariner, serving from 1962-1970. After discharge, Bill worked as a biomedical technician at St. Mary's Medical Center and then for Hewlett-Packard, retiring from Agilent Technologies. Bill was baptized at Churchwell Avenue Baptist Church and devoted much of his retirement years serving what he liked to call "the little church with a big heart." Above all, Bill treasured his family,
documenting events with countless pictures which he enjoyed sharing, and which we now appreciate more than ever. Memorial service is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Churchwell Avenue Baptist, 501 East Churchwell Avenue. Burial at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date. We are grateful for the
professional and conscientious care given by UT Hospice. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Churchwell Avenue Baptist Church Building Maintenance Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019