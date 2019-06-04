Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers Memorial Baptist Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
William L. Weaver, MD

Nashville - William Lynn Weaver, MD, departed this life on May 25,2019 in Nashville, TN. HE is survived by his wife, Kathryn Anderson Weaver; sons: Kibwe (Sylvrine) Weaver, Azikiwe Weaver and Jwyanza Weaver; daughter, Kimberly Olajumoke Weaver; step-daughter, Kimberly Miller-Hammond (Leon); adopted daughter, Lakisha Bentley; four grand-children: Khary Weaver, Karnell Weaver, Kibwe Weaver Jr., and Vivian Hammond; brother, Wayne (Susan) Weaver; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 8th @ 1 PM at Rogers Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville.

Courtesy of Unity Mortuary. Dr. Weaver's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 4 to June 5, 2019
