William Lawson
Knoxville - William "Edd" Lawson, age 63, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was an avid collector of antique toys, movies and other treasures. Edd was loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by Sam's mother, Judy. Survived by son, Sam Lawson; mother, Mary McPherson and many dear friends. A Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020,10:30am-11:30am with a Celebration of Life Service to follow, officiated by Rev. Michael Greene at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. Family and friends will gather at Berry Highland Memorial Gardens, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Friday, February 21, 2020, 1:00pm for a Final Farewell Service. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020