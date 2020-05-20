Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ledford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Ledford Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Ledford Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Ledford, Jr.

Corryton - William "Bill" Troy Ledford, Jr., age 74 of Corryton, passed away unexpectedly May 18, 2020. Bill was a retired plumber, pipefitter, local 102, and a big Tennessee Vols fan. He also loved his 2 girls, Maggie and Sadie. Preceded in death by father William Troy Ledford, Sr., mother Donnie Louise Perkins Ledford, and sister Ella JoAnn Ledford. Survived by wife of 28 years, Darlene Williams, sister Wanda Sue Ledford (of Lenoir City), son, Brad Ledford, granddaughter Savanna (of Louisiana), son Bradley Williams (Denise), grandchildren Carson Williams and Reese Williams, brother-in-law Anthony "Tony" Parrott (Pat), special friends; Sam and Sheila Bounds, Mike and Lou Chambers, as well as many more special friends in the neighborhood. Per Bill's request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -