William "Bill" Ledford, Jr.
Corryton - William "Bill" Troy Ledford, Jr., age 74 of Corryton, passed away unexpectedly May 18, 2020. Bill was a retired plumber, pipefitter, local 102, and a big Tennessee Vols fan. He also loved his 2 girls, Maggie and Sadie. Preceded in death by father William Troy Ledford, Sr., mother Donnie Louise Perkins Ledford, and sister Ella JoAnn Ledford. Survived by wife of 28 years, Darlene Williams, sister Wanda Sue Ledford (of Lenoir City), son, Brad Ledford, granddaughter Savanna (of Louisiana), son Bradley Williams (Denise), grandchildren Carson Williams and Reese Williams, brother-in-law Anthony "Tony" Parrott (Pat), special friends; Sam and Sheila Bounds, Mike and Lou Chambers, as well as many more special friends in the neighborhood. Per Bill's request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020