William Lee "Bill" Collier
1961 - 2020
William "Bill" Lee Collier

Oak Ridge - William "Bill" Lee Collier, 59, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville.

He was born January 7, 1961 in Chattanooga, TN, the son of Frank DeWitt Collier and Bobbie Neal Lee Collier, who have both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Orion and Bonnie Lee.

Mr. Collier grew up in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1979. After high school, he attended Tennessee Technological University, where he graduated in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for 37 years with Y-12 and ORNL.

He enjoyed many sports, including golfing, hiking, bowling and traveling.

He is survived by son, Lee Collier and wife Calie of Franklin, TN; daughter, Kim Cook and husband Jonathan of Mebane, NC; brother, Tom Collier of Oak Ridge; and the mother of his children, Caroline Collier of Knoxville.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6 - 8pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Thursday at 11am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorials in his name can be made to the Emory Valley Center, 723 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
