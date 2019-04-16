Services
William Lee "Bill" Douglas

Harriman, TN

William Lee "Bill" Douglas, Sr., age 87, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.

Bill is preceded in death by his son William Lee Douglas Jr.; parents Andrew Jackson Douglas, Sr. and Elva Fogg Douglas; father and mother-in-law William B. and Vera W. Stout; brothers Andrew Jackson Douglas, Jr. and Joseph Allen Douglas; sisters Tina Marie Mazzie, Nelle B. Harris, and Glorianna Ford. He is survived by Wife of 68 years Betty "Timmie" Douglas, Daughter Darlene D. Kitts, Son Stephen Lance Douglas and wife Julie, Grandchildren Casi Marie Johnson, Spencer Lee Douglas, Sean Matthew Kitts, and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with funeral service to follow at 8 p.m., Rev. Mason Goodman and Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17 , 2019, in Harriman City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Dr. Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman serving the Douglas family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
