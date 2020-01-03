|
William Lee "Bill" Knight
Knoxville - William Lee Knight, age 87, went to be with Jesus on January 1, 2020 at NHC in Knoxville, Tennessee. He previously lived in Rupert, Idaho and Sevierville, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Bill loved to travel and visit different churches and photograph them. He enjoyed camping in parks in Idaho and Utah. He also enjoyed working in the flower garden. Bill was preceded in death by loving parents, Luther and Vesta Knight, brothers, Clarence Knight and Kenneth Knight. He is survived by sister, Clara Howe of Knoxville; brother, Jimmie Wayne Knight of Sevierville and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank NHC of Knoxville and Caris Hospice for their love and care. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 2:30pm at Berry Highland South, with Pastor Allen Johnson and nephew Jimmy Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Arrangements by- Berry Highland South 9010 E. Simpson Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020