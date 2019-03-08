|
|
William Leroy Hickman
Kodak, TN
William Leroy Hickman, age 69 of Kodak, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home with family and friends by his side. He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. He was retired from the Sevier County Board of Education, working in the bus garage, and had also been employed as a deputy for the Sevier County Sheriff's Office and for Travis Towing. In his younger years, he rode and trained horses and was a frequent winner at local horse shows. At this time in his life he could also be found
competing in the wresting ring as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Willis and Edith Florence Hickman, son, Ricky Lee Hickman, brothers, Donald Lee and Paul Eugene Hickman, and sister, Debra Ann Vann.
Survivors:
Former wife: Kathy Hickman;
Longtime Companion: Diane Hickman;
Son and Daughter-in-law: Travis and Sha Hickman;
Grandchildren: Nicholas Hickman, Sadie Mae Hickman, and Victoria Ann Redmon;
Brothers: Charlie Ray Hickman, Ira Willis Hickman, and Howard Edward Hickman;
Sisters: Florence Evelyn Bauman, Linda Faye Glenn, and
Betty Darlene Cook;
A large extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family will receive friends 1-4 PM Saturday with funeral service following at 4 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating. Interment 1 PM Sunday in Beech Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019