William Levins
Oak Ridge - William P. Levins, 84, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center after a 2yr courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born September 7, 1935 in Dorchester, MA, the son of Nicholas Levins and Mildred Chapman Levins.
Mr. Levins was retired from ORNL where he was a chemical engineer.
He was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic church. Prior but even more so in his retirement years, he was out and about helping to care for members of the church that were in need. He was always there to lend a hand, bring Communion, tell a joke or mow a yard.
He was a member of the Oak Ridge Sportsman Association and enjoyed shooting whenever his health allowed. He was also an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and bike riding. He also loved being a handyman. No problem was too big.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Nancy T. Levins, March 20, 1997 and also preceded in death by his second wife Eileen Sheahan Levins, March 15, 2018.
He is survived by son, David Levins and wife Kimberly, daughter, Terri Dietz and husband Don; brothers, Thomas Levins, Nicholas Levins and sister, Patricia Fagerberg all of MA and grandchildren, Preston Levins and Kiana Dietz.
Weatherford Mortuary will be caring for William until all funeral arrangements can be completed. In lieu of flowers,
memorials can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 327 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020