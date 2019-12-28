Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxvile - William Earl "Bill" Llewellyn age 78, passed away December 27, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Retired from Knoxville News Sentinel after 51 years of loyal service. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan N. Llewellyn; parents, John E. and Marie M. Llewellyn; brother, Robert L. Llewellyn. Survived by daughters, Kim (John) Kanipe, Earlene (Von) Bolinger and Dawn (Joe) Moore; grandchildren, Doug (Mydia) Bolinger, Ashley Bolinger, Megan (Greg) Burnette and Hannah (Zac) Riley; great-grandchildren, Michael (MJ) Freeman, Sophia Powers and Emma Bolinger; nephew, Johnny Llewellyn; special cousins, Jack and J.D. Llewellyn, Brenda Edwards, Linda Kitts and Vickie Llewellyn; several great-nieces and nephews; friends, Jeff Morgan and Brian Rivers. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11 am interment. Pallbearers, Doug Bolinger, Johnny Llewellyn, Greg Burnette, Zac Riley, Jeff Morgan and Brian Rivers. Honorary pallbearers, Austin Llewellyn and M.J. Freeman and Mickey Edwards. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
