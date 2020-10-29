William "Bill" M. Slayden IIIKnoxville - William "Bill" M. Slayden IIIDecember 27, 1949 - October 28, 2020On a cool fall evening, William M. Slayden III, age 70, passed away surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer on October 28, 2020. Bill was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and had a successful CPA practice for over 30 years. He was an active board member for the fraternal organization Phi Gamma Delta, the West Knoxville Jaycees and the Sertoma Club. A founding member of the improv comedy troupe Einstein Simplified, Bill always had a laugh and a story to share. He will be remembered for his love of family, music, deejaying, roller skating, golf, plays, ballroom dancing, bridge, and softball.He is preceded in death by his parents Colonel William M. Slayden II and Elizabeth Merrick Slayden.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Bradford Slayden, son W. Marshall Slayden IV (Ashley), daughter Meredith Slayden Dillard (Matt), and son Matthew Slayden (Natalie), grandchildren Taylor and Slayden Dillard, Jackson, Audrey and Lydia Slayden, sister Dr. Suzanne W. Slayden, mother-in-law Barbara Bradford Reynolds, many cousins, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2nd at Click Funeral Home, Farragut. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the Click Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Seth Hammond. Family and friends will proceed to Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services at 3:00 pm. Serving as pallbearers: W. Marshall Slayden IV, Matthew Slayden, Matt Dillard, Thomas Heslep, Jason Heslep, and Jeremy Dick. Honorary pallbearers include: Harry Brassler, Edwin Guion, Steven Yeager, Mark Battle, Fred Marcell, Paul Simmons, Todd Covert, and Wes Hope.On behalf of Bill, the family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mildred Smith, Penny Hatfield and Beth Crawford for all their years of dedication, service and friendship.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sertoma of Knoxville or the G.H. Weems Foundation.