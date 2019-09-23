Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith East Hall
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
William M. "Bill" Vaughan

William M. "Bill" Vaughan Obituary
William M. "Bill" Vaughan

Powell - William M. "Bill" Vaughan, age 77 of Maryville formerly of Powell, TN, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the family home. Bill was a Lobbyist / Political Consultant with McMahan Vaughan and was a member of Jellico United Methodist Church. He was a member of Holston Hills Country Club for 30 years as an avid Golfer. He was the son of the late Hugh and Esther Vaughan and was preceded in death by his Brother, Hugh Vaughan Jr., and Sister, Emma Jo Salmon; Survivors include his wife and best friend of 56 years, Judy Vaughan; Daughters and Sons-in-law, Liz Vaughan Ray, Mary and Paul Phillips, Jennifer and Brian Russell, and Leslie and Steve Ressler; Grandchildren, Erica and Anna Ray, Colby Phillips, Molly and Ethan Russell, and Will and Aaron Ressler. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Smith East Hall. The family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 for Graveside Services and Interment at Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Mike Parker officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation in Bill's name to the Jellico United Methodist Church, 239 5th St., Jellico, TN 37762. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019
