William M. Washington, Jr.
Bloomfield, MI - William Max Washington, Jr., 87, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, formerly of Knoxville, TN, departed this life on July 8, 2019 in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William Max, Sr., and Dorian Nance Washington. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Washington; daughter, Cassandra Washington; brother, Lawrence (Jamesena) Washington; sisters: Maymie S. Baker and Nancy D. Pate; nephews: Jeffery Baker and Mark Washington; nieces: Tracie Baker, Tangela Strunky, Leiann Pate; several great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, with the Celebration of Life to follow.
Services entrusted to James H. Cole Home for Funerals, 2624 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI. Notice courtesy of Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019