William Mark Easterly
1961 - 2020
William Mark Easterly

Maryville, TN - William Mark Easterly passed away on July 15, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Mark was born on June 8, 1961 in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Mark is survived by his wife, Brandee Rutherford Easterly. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Harley Mathews and Mackenzie Mathews; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Tina Easterly; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Charlotte Easterly; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Jerry Strom; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jay Birdwell; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Bob and Edna Helen Easterly

A private graveside service will be held for family Greeneville, Tennessee. A celebration of life for all of Mark's friends, family, and coworkers will be held at a later date.

In honor of Mark's great love of animals, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please donate in Mark's memory to one of the following organizations: Northern Lights Wildlife Society at (wildlifeshelter.com); The Gentle Barn (gentlebarn.org); Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org).

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
