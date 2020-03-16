|
|
William "Patrick" McMillan
Fayetteville - William "Patrick" McMillan, age 69, of Fayetteville, TN, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a long-term illness.
By his desire, "Patrick" will be cremated with his cremains returning to his hometown and no services are planned at this time.
Born October 21, 1950 and originally from Knoxville, Tn., he was an avid antique gun collector, who loved to attend scheduled gun shows and had a passion for Rock n Roll Music. He was a very loving father and brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Myrtle "Myrtle Lois" McMillan; One sister, Carol Godel and one brother, Bobby McMillan.
He is survived by his spouse, Pamela Albrecht; daughter, Darby Albrecht and son, Austin "Skyler" McMillan; three brothers, Thomas "Pete" (Kathryn) McMillan, Michael (Sherry) McMillan and Christopher (Judy) McMillan; two sisters, Meryl Dilcher and Nancy Ewell.
Lynchburg Funeral Home of Lynchburg, TN is proudly assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020