Rev. William Michael "Mike" Adcock
Clinton - Rev. William Michael "Mike" Adcock, 61, Clinton, TN, passed away July 18, 2019 at Diversicare in Oak Ridge from complications from stroke and diabetes.He was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton and is now worshiping God and dancing with joy. He was a graduate of Carter High School (Class of 1975), Carson Newman College and was an ordained Baptist Minister. He served as Minister of Music and Youth Pastor for various churches in Tennessee and North Carolina for many years. Before his illness, he enjoyed playing both piano and organ as well as composing and performing Christian music. He also loved ballroom dancing. He was preceded in death by: Grandparents, Lloyd and Effie Laugherty, and Ott and Ruby Adcock. Also preceded in death by: Parents, Bill and Alice Adcock, and special great-aunts Tennie Thomas and Mildred Laugherty, and Uncle, Bob Adcock.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Jonathan Adcock and his wife Rebecca of Stuart, VA. He is survived by brother Mark Adcock and his wife Peggy of Clinton; aunt, Edie Adcock, and special cousin Becky Hickman and her husband Phil, along with other nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Clinton on Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, with receiving of friends from 6-7 p.m. and Celebration of Life beginning at 7 p.m.
Interment will be at Asbury Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials by be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton Missions Fund. Mail to First Baptist Church, PO Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019