William Michael Shumer



Knoxville - William Michael Shumer, age 64 - Knoxville, TN, April 21, 1956 - August 6, 2020 Michael entered into a wonderful "city not made with hands" Thursday, August 6th, after a valiant month-long battle with coronavirus. Michael was a native East Tennessean and a retired US Navy pilot. After his long and honorable career in the Navy, he continued his love for flying as a professional pilot for NetJets. He was an adventurer at heart and a kind, loving man. He never met a stranger and was good to all that knew him. He will be terribly missed. He was preceded in death by his daughter Erin Fuller. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Susan Shumer, sons Elliot Shumer (Chelsea) and Greg Shumer. Daughters Erin Carney (Craig) and Kristin Pratt (Justin) and Megan Holliday (Chris). Grandchildren: Billy Pratt, Noah and Adam Carney, Sammie Hawkins, Killian and Conner Shumer, and Roman Holliday. His parents Jane Penny (John) and Don Shumer. Brother Randy Shumer (Sherry), sisters Donna Osborn (Terry) and Lisa Taylor (Phil). A host of many others family members.



A Celebration of Life will be held September 12, 2020, at the Norwood Church of Christ with Justin E. Pratt officiating. In lieu of flowers, assistance with Michael's medical bills is appreciated. Checks can be made out to his widow, Susan Shumer, and mailed to the Norwood Church of Christ, 6001 Central Ave Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912.









