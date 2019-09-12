|
William Michael "Mike" Turner
KNOXVILLE - William Michael "Mike" Turner, age 69, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019 at Willow Ridge Center in Maynardville.
Mike was a graduate of Fulton High School. He was a long time employee of Dempster Brothers and worked at several other places as a welder. Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bates Turner; parents, Carl W. Turner and Betty Louise Hutchens Turner; brother, Carl W. Turner Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Grace Black; brother, Donald A. Turner; sisters, Francine Freeman and Leisa Carnes; one granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services will be held.
n lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving Turner family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019