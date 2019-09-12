Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Michael "Mike" Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Michael "Mike" Turner Obituary
William Michael "Mike" Turner

KNOXVILLE - William Michael "Mike" Turner, age 69, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019 at Willow Ridge Center in Maynardville.

Mike was a graduate of Fulton High School. He was a long time employee of Dempster Brothers and worked at several other places as a welder. Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bates Turner; parents, Carl W. Turner and Betty Louise Hutchens Turner; brother, Carl W. Turner Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Grace Black; brother, Donald A. Turner; sisters, Francine Freeman and Leisa Carnes; one granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No services will be held.

n lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving Turner family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now