William "Wyatt" Moore
Sevierville - William "Wyatt" Moore, age 19 of Sevierville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 12, 2019. Wyatt loved the Lord and demonstrated that love every day in the way he treated the people he met. He was loyal to his friends and a fiercely protective brother. Wyatt was an avid fisherman, hunter, a true sports enthusiast and had committed to play baseball at Johnson University. He loved being outdoors.
Wyatt's parents will forever be blessed that God shared him with them for nineteen years. Family and friends remember him as an incredible 2nd baseman, an even better teammate, with a contagious laugh who brought light into a dark room. He was competitive but always humble and kind, a leader, a gentleman, a loyal friend. He loved fiercely, honestly, with a sense of humor. He argued his point with determination even if he was wrong. He was serious, until you knew him, generous, always inviting and sharing his home. He loved to hang out and was a genuine tender-hearted, great friend. He was his mommy's rock, his sister's protector, and his father's best friend. He will be so missed by all, and every life he touched was blessed.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Moore; aunts, Tamara Moore Hager, and Mary Beth McMahan.
He is survived by his loving parents, Lori and Bill Moore; sister, Meredith Moore; grandparents, Barbara Moore, Jack, and Lois McMahan; many beloved family members and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wyatt Moore Scholarship Fund, SCHS Foundation, 1200 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862.
Pallbearers: Jackson Hounshell, Holt Rader, Corbin Overbey, Graham Patrick, Jake Agee, Kaleb Orr, Weston Underwood, Zakk Nichols; Honorary pallbearers: SCHS current and former baseball players and coaches.
Graveside service will be 10 AM Tuesday at Middle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-6:30 PM Tuesday at First Baptist Church, Sevierville with Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Scott Carter officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 15, 2019