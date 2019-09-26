|
|
William (Bill) Moore
Madisonville - William (Bill) Roy Moore went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 22, 2019. After 76 years of serving his Savior, he was known and respected as a faithful Deacon of 47 years at Island Creek Baptist Church. He spent his last days witnessing to each new person he encountered, sharing his desire for others to go with him to his heavenly home. Second only to his love for Christ was love for his family. In Heaven, he will join his parents, Roy and Imogene Moore. Bill's wife, Esther Rodgers Moore, was his companion for 57 years, and together they were a foundation to his proudest accomplishments. His two daughters and their husbands, Tammie and Dennis Lingerfelt and Sheila and Dennis Montooth, continue Bill's legacy with 6 grandchildren: Courtney Bowers, Rachel Montooth, McKinley Montooth and future wife Katie Morris, Amber Lingerfelt, Dustin Montooth, and Jordan Lingerfelt., his brothers and their wives: Harold and Darlene Moore, Ronnie and Gail Moore, Robert D. and Donita Moore, Several nieces & nephews. His final encouragement to those closest to him was: "Life is what you make it. I've made mistakes, but God is faithful. It's not just about being a Christian, but living like it." Funeral 4 P.M. Saturday, Island Creek Baptist Church, Rev. Tommy Self, Rev. Lewis Jones, Rev. Ronnie Moore & Rev. Robert D. Moore officiating. Interment church cemetery. Family will receive friends 2-4 P.M. Saturday at Island Creek Baptist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019