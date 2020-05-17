|
William "Billy" Nelson
Lenoir City - William Glen Nelson, Jr. "Billy" - age 77 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 16th, 2020. Billy attended Central United Methodist Church. He was a retired carpenter working with Nicholson Construction Company, along with several local contractors, and Aztec. Billy loved woodworking, fishing, old cars and drag racing. He was dedicated to his family and his pride and joy were his sons, Wayne and Burke. Billy was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Billy was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Wayne Nelson; parents, Glen and Rachel Nelson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Nelle Grubb; brother-in-law, Burke Grubb.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Sammye Nelle Grubb Nelson; son and daughter-in-law, Burke and Sharon Nelson; many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1- 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with a celebration of Billy's life to follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Eddie Click will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2020