William Patrick Ditmore
Knoxville, TN
William Patrick Ditmore, 86 born on April 17th, passed away April 1, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He has gone to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was an engineer by trade, graduating from the University of Tennessee. Bill loved travel and owned West Town World Travel and Ditmore Travel. He was a member of Grassy Valley Baptist Church and Burlington Lodge, South Knoxville and Shriners.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Ann Ditmore, brothers Junior and Jerry (Lorene) Ditmore. Sisters Louise (James) Wilkins and Virginia (Leon) Ivens, Mother-in-law Mona Ables and nephew Jerry Ivens.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Gloria Ables Ditmore, daughter Patti Kirk, son-in-law Rick Kirk, father-in-law Felt Ables, sister-in-law Wanda Luttrell, and niece Annette Luttrell. Grandchildren Emily (Lance) Douglas and children, Sadie and Luke, Andrew (Julia) Kirk and children, Kathryn and Audrey. Nephews Kevin (Janice) Ivens, Johnny (Mary Jean) Ivens, Jimmy (Linda) Wilkins, nieces Sharon (Mike) Trammel, Sheila Ivens, Jerry Lynn (Greg) Watson, best friends Kenny and Sandy Eubanks and many other friends and relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at Grassy Valley Baptist Church on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Receiving friends 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., service at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite animal shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019