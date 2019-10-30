|
|
William Paul "Bill" Barkoczy
Sweetwater - William Paul "Bill" Barkoczy, age 65, of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Bill was a faithful member of Watsons Chapel Baptist Church. He loved helping with children's minister.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Niko Hänninen of Finland, Cheryl and Lonnie Boruff of VA, brothers Tommy Barkoczy Stephen Barkoczy, sisters Judy Boyce, Linda Griley.
Graveside service and Interment Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:00 AM at Watson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Madisonville, TN.
Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019