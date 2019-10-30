Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Watson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Madisonville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barkoczy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Paul "Bill" Barkoczy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Paul "Bill" Barkoczy Obituary
William Paul "Bill" Barkoczy

Sweetwater - William Paul "Bill" Barkoczy, age 65, of Sweetwater, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Bill was a faithful member of Watsons Chapel Baptist Church. He loved helping with children's minister.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Niko Hänninen of Finland, Cheryl and Lonnie Boruff of VA, brothers Tommy Barkoczy Stephen Barkoczy, sisters Judy Boyce, Linda Griley.

Graveside service and Interment Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:00 AM at Watson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Madisonville, TN.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now