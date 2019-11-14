|
William (Bill) Paul
Davis
South Knoxville - William (Bill) Paul Davis of South Knoxville Born 8-1-1963 Died on 11-03-2019 . He is survived by wife Jennifer , children Ava, Carson Pendergrass and Will , and Emily Ross . His brothers and families Mike and Leigh , Andy, Tena, Zach, Sam, Robbie and Alex .Mother in law Carole Glenn, Special friends Steve, Randy, Marty and Dan. We want to thank all of the wonderful friends ,supportive neighbors , and all of his Dr's and wonderful care from UT Medical Center throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Receiving of friends will be held at Graystone Presbyterian Church 139 Woodlawn Pike Knox 37920 Nov. 17, 2019 at 2 pm with a service following officiated by Pastor Steve Hancock .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019