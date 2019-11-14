Resources
More Obituaries for William Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Paul (Bill) Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Paul (Bill) Davis Obituary
William (Bill) Paul

Davis

South Knoxville - William (Bill) Paul Davis of South Knoxville Born 8-1-1963 Died on 11-03-2019 . He is survived by wife Jennifer , children Ava, Carson Pendergrass and Will , and Emily Ross . His brothers and families Mike and Leigh , Andy, Tena, Zach, Sam, Robbie and Alex .Mother in law Carole Glenn, Special friends Steve, Randy, Marty and Dan. We want to thank all of the wonderful friends ,supportive neighbors , and all of his Dr's and wonderful care from UT Medical Center throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Receiving of friends will be held at Graystone Presbyterian Church 139 Woodlawn Pike Knox 37920 Nov. 17, 2019 at 2 pm with a service following officiated by Pastor Steve Hancock .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -