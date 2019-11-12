Services
Lenoir City - William Paul Gallaher age 66 of Lenoir City passed away November 11, 2019. Paul was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. He was retired from his Marine Design business after 35 years. Paul enjoyed being in the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, bicycles and walking. He is joined in death by his wife, Donna Sue Gallaher; parents, William and Vida Gallaher; sisters, Alice Gallaher and Frances Kennedy. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Wesley Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Paul and Sarah Gallaher; grandson, Tylor Johnson; granddaughter, Natalie Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Pam Gallaher; brother-in-law, Hubert Kennedy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donnie and Charlotte Rogers; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Ronny Jones and Rev. Gary Lynn officiating. A private interment will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Click Funerral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
