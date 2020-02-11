|
William Phillips, Sr.
Knoxville - William H. (Rusty) Phillips, Sr. age 88, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville and a graduate of The University of Tennessee. He was also retired from First Baptist Church as Building Superintendent and was Plant and Property Supervisor for Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy.
Preceded in death by son, William H. Phillips, Jr.; brother, Harold Eugene Phillips and wife, Wanda Dockery Phillips.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Deaver Phillips of Knoxville; grandsons, Nicholas Ryan Phillips and Jesse Ezell Phillips, both of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Donald Ray and Shirley Pierce Phillips of Florida; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Jim Snell.
Family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. David Crocker and Reverend Pam Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 510 W. Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Phillips' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020