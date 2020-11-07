William Polk Carter



William Polk Carter, age 78, passed away October 31, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Bill was a Marine and Vietnam Veteran. Bill was a graduate of Young High School and UT, with a degree from The College of Agriculture. Bill loved farming and working with his horses, dogs and cats. Bill was a kind, compassionate, loving soul who "tried to avoid swimming in heavy water". Preceded in death by his wife of many years, Penny.



Bill will be missed by his many good and long time friends and family. Survived by his family Chuck & Alva Carter, Marianne & Lyanne Carter, Susan & Greg Fritz. A family service will be held in the future.









