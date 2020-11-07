1/1
William Polk Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Polk Carter

William Polk Carter, age 78, passed away October 31, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Bill was a Marine and Vietnam Veteran. Bill was a graduate of Young High School and UT, with a degree from The College of Agriculture. Bill loved farming and working with his horses, dogs and cats. Bill was a kind, compassionate, loving soul who "tried to avoid swimming in heavy water". Preceded in death by his wife of many years, Penny.

Bill will be missed by his many good and long time friends and family. Survived by his family Chuck & Alva Carter, Marianne & Lyanne Carter, Susan & Greg Fritz. A family service will be held in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Tennessee Cremation Society
116 Durwood Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37922
865-851-8975
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Tennessee Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved