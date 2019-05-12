|
|
William Prentiss Reeves, III
Knoxville, TN
William Prentiss Reeves III, age 82, passed away after a brief illness on May 9, 2019. Bill touched the lives of everyone around him. More important he was the loving patriarch of his family. He was a true gentleman in every way. He exemplified unconditional love and kindness in his daily life. He was a longtime member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and leader of Stephen Ministry. Bill's high school education was from Christ School in Arden, NC. He received a business degree from the University of Tennessee. At UT he was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa leadership fraternity. After graduation, he served in the Army Quartermaster Corps with rank of captain. After his military service, Bill joined Safety Equipment Distributing Company. Later he became the company's president and owner. Bill served as president of the National Safety Equipment Distributors Association and president of the National Industrial Glove Distributors. He was president of Cherokee Country Club and Civitan Club Knoxville. He served as Chairman of the East Tennessee Automobile Club and Shannondale Health Center. He also served on the board of the Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, SunTrust Bank, and Helen Ross McNabb Center. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Lou and William P. Reeves Jr. He is survived by his wife Carole Cody Reeves, daughters and sons in law Calli and Bill Taylor and Amy and Matt Kerlin. Grandchildren Steele and Jordan Taylor, Cody and John Barry Jenkins Jr, Will Kerlin (fiancee' Hannah Stites) and Anna Katherine Kerlin, Great Grandson John Barry Jenkins III. He also is survived by his sister Barbara Lou and Hugh McWilliams, brothers Robert and Siglinde Reeves, Michael and Nancy Reeves and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Bill's life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm - 3:45pm in Barron Hall, followed by the memorial service at 4:00pm in the Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church 3700 Keowee Avenue Knoxville, TN 37919. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rosemortuary.com. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2019