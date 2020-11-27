William R. (Bill) Birchfield



William R. (Bill) Birchfield, 98, passed away on November 21, 2020.



Bill attended Chattanooga Central High School and graduated from Knoxville High School in 1942 where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. After graduating he entered the U.S. Navy's V6 program and submarine duty, serving 3-1/2 years in the South Pacific Theater. After his discharge he attended The University of Tennessee where he earned a B.S. Degree in Science in 1950. Bill was employed at Beaty Chevrolet and Dempster Brothers, both in sales. He left Dempster Brothers as district sales manager to form Birchfield Equipment Company, building and selling refuse handling equipment. After selling his company and retiring he maintained a keen interest in athletics. Bill was an avid fan and strong supporter of U.T. sports programs where he had many friends. He held membership in several social clubs, including Dean Hill Country Club, Holston Hills Country Club, the Elks Club, and American Public Works Association, among others.



Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret L. Finely Birchfield; father, Lloyd E. Birchfield; mother, Evelyn A. Birchfield; brother, Joseph D. Birchfield; sister, Bobbie L. Birchfield McKinnon.



Bill will be laid to rest in Mount Olive Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store