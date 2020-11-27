1/1
William R. (Bill) Birchfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. (Bill) Birchfield

William R. (Bill) Birchfield, 98, passed away on November 21, 2020.

Bill attended Chattanooga Central High School and graduated from Knoxville High School in 1942 where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. After graduating he entered the U.S. Navy's V6 program and submarine duty, serving 3-1/2 years in the South Pacific Theater. After his discharge he attended The University of Tennessee where he earned a B.S. Degree in Science in 1950. Bill was employed at Beaty Chevrolet and Dempster Brothers, both in sales. He left Dempster Brothers as district sales manager to form Birchfield Equipment Company, building and selling refuse handling equipment. After selling his company and retiring he maintained a keen interest in athletics. Bill was an avid fan and strong supporter of U.T. sports programs where he had many friends. He held membership in several social clubs, including Dean Hill Country Club, Holston Hills Country Club, the Elks Club, and American Public Works Association, among others.

Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret L. Finely Birchfield; father, Lloyd E. Birchfield; mother, Evelyn A. Birchfield; brother, Joseph D. Birchfield; sister, Bobbie L. Birchfield McKinnon.

Bill will be laid to rest in Mount Olive Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved