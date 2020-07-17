William R. "Bob" Cockrum
Knoxville - Cockrum, William R. "Bob" 80 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a longtime member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Bob loved animals of all kinds and was never without a pet by his side. He enjoyed working with his hands to create unique wood art, boating, fishing, and kept a pristine yard. Bob was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mabel Cockrum; sisters, JoAnn Barnes, Caroline Johnston. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeanette Cockrum; children, Cathy Kelley; Elaine Roach, Andy Cockrum; grandchildren, Laura Pendergrass, Philip (Kristen) Pendergrass, Joe Pendergrass; great grandchildren, Alexia and Isaiah Pendergrass; sister, Mary Lou Clark; brother, Jack Cockrum; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25th at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Rev. Kent Williams to officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Young Williams Animal Center www.young-williams.org
