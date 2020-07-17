1/1
William R. "Bob" Cockrum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. "Bob" Cockrum

Knoxville - Cockrum, William R. "Bob" 80 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a longtime member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Bob loved animals of all kinds and was never without a pet by his side. He enjoyed working with his hands to create unique wood art, boating, fishing, and kept a pristine yard. Bob was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mabel Cockrum; sisters, JoAnn Barnes, Caroline Johnston. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeanette Cockrum; children, Cathy Kelley; Elaine Roach, Andy Cockrum; grandchildren, Laura Pendergrass, Philip (Kristen) Pendergrass, Joe Pendergrass; great grandchildren, Alexia and Isaiah Pendergrass; sister, Mary Lou Clark; brother, Jack Cockrum; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25th at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Rev. Kent Williams to officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Young Williams Animal Center www.young-williams.org.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved