William (Sonny) R. DuPree, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Sonny passed away May 5, 2019. He was an Eagle Scout and for two years served as waterfront director at Camp Pellissippi where he made many lifelong friends. He attended the McCallie School in Chattanooga where he was a member of Keo-Kio, the preeminent senior leadership organization. Sonny then attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and President of Nahheeyayli Board. After serving two years in the United States Air Force stationed in Portland, OR he had a long career in the concrete pipe industry. He always cherished his many friends from work over the years.
He was predeceased by his parents William R. (Ralph) DuPree and Elizabeth Johnston DuPree, his daughter Beth Howard DuPree and brother Daniel Russell DuPree. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth W. (Betty) DuPree to whom he had been married for 64 years. He was the very best husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors, son William R. (Bill) DuPree, III and his wife Julie and grandchildren Anna Elizabeth DuPree and William R. (Will) DuPree IV. Also, brother Hugh Johnston DuPree and his wife Patricia of Franklin, TN and their family.
A special thanks to Pat Burns for being with Sonny for over a year taking care of his needs on a daily basis. Also, Naume Reece and Marites Clanton for spending many nights watching over him.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church, 620 State Street, Knoxville, TN 37902 or to the .
The memorial service will be at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel 6200 Kingston Pike Wednesday, May 8 at 4:00pm with receiving of friends afterwards. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 7 to May 8, 2019