Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. William R. Griffith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. William R. Griffith Obituary
Dr. William R. Griffith, age 88 of Loudon, formerly of Washington, NJ, passed away early on June 4, 2019. Dr. Griffith was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. He attended Penn State University and was a graduate of Temple University Dental School in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Griffith enjoyed a successful career in the practice of dentistry in Washington, NJ. He was a Cadre Instructor at the L. D. Pankey Institute in Florida for approximately 20 years. Dr. Griffith was a 33rd Degree Mason and a member of Mansfield Lodge #136 in Washington, NJ. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and past Potentate of Crescent Shrine Temple, both in Trenton, NJ. Dr. Griffith was a member and past President of the Civitan Club in Lenoir City. Big game hunting and gardening were his hobbies, along with traveling to every continent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Beatrice Griffith and brother, Arthur Griffith. Survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Jean Yoder Griffith; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Brian Griffith and Tracy Griffith, Dr. Mark Griffith and Holly Griffith, Dr. Drew Griffith, and Dr. Todd Griffith and Gail Griffith; grandchildren: Michael, Caitlin, David, Ryan, Adam, Leanne, Ashley, Brett, Blake, and Colton; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Griffith; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lenoir City with Pastor Kristy Banes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to for Crippled Children or Trinity United Methodist Church. Click Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now