William R. Tatum Sr. "Bill"
Knoxville, TN
93, of Knoxville, TN went home March 22, 2019. Bill was a Navy veteran of WWII and Korea. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Bill worked on the US space program for the moon missions and later worked on developing the US nuclear power
program. He was predeceased by his son, William Tatum Jr. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dortha Tatum; his children, Linda (Larry) Wartes, Randall (Jackie) Tatum, Wes (Carol) Parker, and Tim (Leah) Parker; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special cousins, Jerry and Diann Morrison; and faithful canine companion, Willie. Services will be Saturday, March 30, at 2 pm at Middlebrook United Methodist Church conducted by Bruce Galyon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019