Knoxville - Woods, William "Bill" R. 95 of Knoxville, TN is now living with Jesus after a lengthy illness. Bill was an avid golfer and skier. He spent much of his time skiing in the Alps, New Jersey and Vermont. Bill loved Tennessee football and basketball. He joined the Marine Corps in 1942 and was a very proud World War II Veteran. Bill was a "Radio turret gunner, avn-769 Armorer, aircraft-911." He attended Central High School and was on the football team for Central High in 1941. Bill was an electrician and a member of IBEW Local Union 760 for 65 years. He was a longtime member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by parents, Daisey & Harry Woods; stepmother, Ila Woods; brothers, Gene and Eddie Woods; sister, Doris Woods Kennedy of Idaho; loving wife, Marjorie "Pinky" Galvin Woods. He is survived by brothers, Marvin (Joan) Woods; Johnny Woods of Gainesville, FL; sister-in-law, Barbara Woods; many nieces and nephews. Many thanks for the loving care at Morning Pointe in Powell, the staff at Norris Health and Rehab in Andersonville, TN, and Tennova Hospice. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20th from 4-6pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6pm. Rev. Trey Black officiating. Burial will take place Wednesday, August 21st at 11am meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lincoln Park Baptist Church 830 Chickamauga Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019