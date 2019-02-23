Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
William Henley
William Ramsey Henley, age 78, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at NHC Oak Ridge. Bill was born in Lexington, Mississippi in 1940 and graduated from Mississippi State University with a major in accounting and minors in law and transportation. He was employed for 35 years by the Federal government and, in business, traveled to many foreign countries. At various times he lived and worked in Japan, Okinawa, Germany, and Viet Nam. During this time, he obtained a Masters Degree in Business Administration and worked on his doctorate degree in International Business. Survivors include his wife Vera Mae Baker-Henley; sons, William Gregory Henley and Scott Brian Henley; step-sons Phillip Craig Baker and Arthur Clyde Baker; and nine grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM in the chapel of Berry Highland South, 9010 Simpson Road with the funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM, Rev. Gordon Adams officiating. Entombment will be private. In lieu of

flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund c/o Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923. Memorials may also be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, or . Condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
