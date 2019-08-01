|
|
William Randall George
Maynardville - William Randall George - age 10 of Maynardville, joined his dad, Randall Allen George, grandmother, Pauline George and grandfather, Jimmy Haggard in the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. William survives as a hero, donating both of his kidneys to two children. William was saved at Vacation Bible School on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 and will be remembered by his smile that brightened a room and his pitch that made the world stand still. William was loved by so many at Paulette Elementary School, Union County Little League, his baseball team The Athletics, Lebanon Baptist Church and Union Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister and care giver, Raven George; sister, Brooklyn George; grandparents, Judy Haggard, Rebecca and David Williamson, Sandra and Jim Brinkley, Jim George and Mark Aschenbrener; aunts, Cindy (Russell) Johns and Denise Brinkley; nephew, Silas Cooper; care giver, Isaiah Cooper; cousins and friends. The family thanks the community for the calls, texts, visits, donations, love and support through this time of loss. Special thank you from the family to Tony Karnes for bringing William home, Gentry-Griffey, Trinity Funeral Home, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary and the Union County Little League.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will follow with Reverend Shawn Hutchison and Reverend Jack Walker officiating. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019