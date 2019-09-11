|
William Randy Irons
Walton, KY - William Randy Irons, 57, met his Lord on Sunday, September 8th after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was born in Athens, Tennessee on March 21, 1962 and was raised in the Pond Hill community. A 1980 graduate of McMinn County High School, Randy went on to graduate from Carson Newman College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, and then New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where he received his Master's in Divinity. He pastored at the following churches: First Baptist Doyle, TN; First Baptist Tellico Plains, TN; Grace Baptist Morristown, TN; First Baptist White Pine, TN; First Baptist Winter Beach, FL; and Prospect Baptist Loudon, TN. He was most recently the Director of Missions in Union County, KY. Randy was preceded in death by his father Claude Irons and his sister Revonda Webb and her husband David. He leaves behind his beloved wife Karla of 38 years and his three children: Lincoln Irons and his wife Kerrian, Dallas Fitzpatrick and her husband Tom, & Kaitlin Norton and her husband Ben, as well as his mother Sybol Irons, his brother Rick Irons and his wife Rhonda, his brother Keith Irons and his wife Melinda, & his sister Ginger Irons. He also leaves behind 8 loving grandchildren: Abram, Sophia, Harper, Henry, Tateum, Rhett, Stetson, and Jocelyn. A legacy of serving the Lord will follow him for all those who ever knew him. A testament to his life is just how many people have been impacted by his passing. We do not mourn his gain, for he is worshiping at the feet of his Savior. We mourn our loss, for we are left behind to figure out how to live our lives without him. Services will be held at New Providence Church in Loudon on Thursday, September 12th. Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 with a celebration service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Randy's name to New Providence Baptist Church for missions. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
