William Ray "Bill" Paul
Knoxville - William Ray Paul (Bill), age 76, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away June 15, 2020. Bill was born March 12, 1944 in Moline, Illinois to Raymond Spencer Paul and Oceana Lee Agee Paul. He had resided in Tennessee since age 4. Bill is survived by daughter Laura Trotter Gheesling and her husband Carl Gheesling, granddaughter Isabella Gheesling and grandson Carlton Gheesling; sister Sandra Paul Thomas (husband Nurhan Takvoryan); Niece Shana Thomas Jenkins (husband Eric) ; nephews Kenneth Paul Thomas (wife Sonya) and Tommy Edward Thomas (wife Nicole); and special friend Christine Paul.
Bill attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, until he was called to serve in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. After the war, Bill returned to Knoxville and began his long career in sales and sales management at the Athletic House. At the time of his death, he was employed by Flooring America. Coworkers always commented on Bill's helpful and patient style of interacting with customers.
Bill derived great joy from his family, especially the grandchildren, and from staying physically active. He loved to play tennis, shoot a few hoops or simply work out at the gym. He closely followed UT sports, especially football and basketball. But most important in life to Bill was his calling to serve the Lord. For 38 years Bill had been a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. His special calling was to the church's mission work in Africa. He had a passion to work with the Maasai tribe in Kenya. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Missions at Sevier Heights. A memorial service for Bill is planned for July 1 at 6 PM at Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3232 Alcoa Highway. Burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway on July 2 (immediate family only). Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.