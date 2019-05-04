|
|
William (Willie) Ray Reagan
Seymour, TN
William (Willie) Ray Reagan age 62 of Seymour, TN passed away on April 30, 2019. He was a member of Old Chilhowee Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Sarah Reagan; father, William G. Reagan and brother, James (Jimmy) Reagan. Willie attended Doyle High School. He is survived by mother, Allie Mae Reagan; siblings, Mary Coffman (Johnny), Betty Browning (Gordon), and Martha (Marty) Ward; daughter, Allie Miller & grandson, Jarod Miller; stepsons, Andy Henderson (Sarah) and Jimmy Hornby; step grandchildren, Sawyer and Ashton; girlfriend, Teresa Taylor, as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Willie's wishes were carried out according to his request. The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Old Chilhowee Missionary Baptist Church, 1959 Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, TN 37865, with Pastor Sam Miller officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 4, 2019