Services
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Old Chilhowee Missionary Baptist Church
1959 Old Chilhowee Road
Seymour, TN
William Ray (Willie) Reagan

William Ray (Willie) Reagan Obituary
William (Willie) Ray Reagan

Seymour, TN

William (Willie) Ray Reagan age 62 of Seymour, TN passed away on April 30, 2019. He was a member of Old Chilhowee Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Sarah Reagan; father, William G. Reagan and brother, James (Jimmy) Reagan. Willie attended Doyle High School. He is survived by mother, Allie Mae Reagan; siblings, Mary Coffman (Johnny), Betty Browning (Gordon), and Martha (Marty) Ward; daughter, Allie Miller & grandson, Jarod Miller; stepsons, Andy Henderson (Sarah) and Jimmy Hornby; step grandchildren, Sawyer and Ashton; girlfriend, Teresa Taylor, as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Willie's wishes were carried out according to his request. The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Old Chilhowee Missionary Baptist Church, 1959 Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, TN 37865, with Pastor Sam Miller officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 4, 2019
