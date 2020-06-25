William Ray Riggs
Knoxville - William Ray Riggs, 44, passed away suddenly on June 24, 2020 at his home in Knoxville.
He was born May 24, 1976, to Elmer and Gretchen Riggs.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Brian Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law, George and Tammy Wright; aunt and uncle, Sheila and Randy Riggs; and many cousins."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.