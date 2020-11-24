1/1
William Raymond Cullins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Raymond Cullins, Jr.

Louisville, TN - William Raymond Cullins, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, with his loving wife, Deborah Cullins, of 49 years by his side. He was a Believer in Jesus, our Lord; a patriot; and a strong advocate for citizens' rights.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Cullins, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Carvin; as well as his brothers, Gary and Mitchell Cullins.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Deborah; son, Jason Cullins; daughter, Melissa McKelvey (Gavin); grandchildren, Britanni Cullins, Cade and Ella McKelvey, as well as other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ray's name to the building fund for Calvary Chapel of Knoxville, 3330 W Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Options, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved