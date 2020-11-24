William Raymond Cullins, Jr.Louisville, TN - William Raymond Cullins, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, with his loving wife, Deborah Cullins, of 49 years by his side. He was a Believer in Jesus, our Lord; a patriot; and a strong advocate for citizens' rights.He is preceded in death by his parents, William Cullins, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Carvin; as well as his brothers, Gary and Mitchell Cullins.Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Deborah; son, Jason Cullins; daughter, Melissa McKelvey (Gavin); grandchildren, Britanni Cullins, Cade and Ella McKelvey, as well as other family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ray's name to the building fund for Calvary Chapel of Knoxville, 3330 W Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.