William Raymond Healy, Jr.
William Raymond Healy, Jr. (Chip) died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 8, 2019 in Nashville Tn. He was born in Atlanta, Ga on August 16, 1947.
Chip graduated from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tn in 1965 where he was a two time National Prep Wrestling Champion and named to the All American Football Team. He went on to play football at Vanderbilt University where he was All SEC and All American. The St Louis Cardinals (football) drafted him in the third round and he played 2 years in the NFL. He is a member of the Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame, Baylor High School Hall of Fame and Lookout Mountain Hall of Fame.
Chip was very active with Cumberland Heights and he would make the greatest influence on men's lives when he started Chip's Transitional Living in 2001. During those 18 years, he impacted thousands of men's lives in recovery.
He was an avid golfer and he always enjoyed and looked forward to annual fishing trips to Louisiana with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Bill Healy. He is survived by his two sons Bo and Drew (Mary Catherine), both of Nashville; his sister Jane (Brad) Bourne of Atlanta and his brother Rob (Betsy) of Chattanooga; 5 grandchildren, Maggie (Drew) Kirkpatrick, Emma Healy, Hank Healy, Haven Healy and Wells Healy; and 1 great grandchild Jane Kirkpatrick.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday October 12 at 10.00am at St. George's Episcopal Church (4715 Harding Pike, Nashville TN 37205) with a service to follow at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chip's Transitional Living (Attn: Drew Healy; 4315 Iroquois Ave, Nashville Tn 37205) or Cumberland Heights (Attn: Development Office; P.O. Box 90727; Nashville, Tn 37209)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019